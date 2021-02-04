MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Everybody Has a Guardian Angel": an inspiring book that will enlighten children that they are loved by God and the lifelong guardians that will always be there to protect them. "Everybody Has a Guardian Angel" is the creation of published author Marcella A. Fries, a mother and a longtime believer of guardian angels.
Fries shares, "This book is about God and His gift of Guardian Angels to all of us, especially the most vulnerable, our children. Using our imagination, we will journey to a place where you can see, hear, and name your Guardian Angel. This book is the beginning of a relationship with God that will last a lifetime. Believe what you can't see, trust what you feel and when faced with a challenge do your best and give the rest to God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marcella A. Fries's new book is an assurance to children that they should not fear anything because there are guided by God's love. This tale is a great introduction to strengthen their belief in good forces that they cannot see but only feel.
View a synopsis of "Everybody Has a Guardian Angel" on YouTube.
