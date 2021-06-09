MEADVILLE, Pa., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Discovering Your True Self": a spiritual reflection of the author's life and how her relationship with the Savior freed her from sadness, loneliness, and emptiness. "Discovering Your True Self" is the creation of published author Marcia Israel, a born-again Christian, a graduate of Early Childhood Education, a stay-at-home mother of three, and a devoted wife to a pastor.
Israel shares, "Discovering your true self is an encouragement to other Christian women to find their purpose in life through Jesus Christ.
"The lord has led me to write this book to inspire and motivate other Christian women to identify themselves in Christ, to help them understand God's plan for their lives.
"To give them hope for the future.
- When we fall, we will stand up and fight with strength and dignity.
- We are a fighter and will survive.
- We are strong confident women in Christ.
"She is clothed with strength and dignity, she can laugh at the days to come. (Proverbs 31:25)"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marcia Israel's new book is an honest and profound resource on spiritual introspection. Here, she aspires that her readers will take this heartfelt story of hers as an inspiration that will urge them to create a deeper bond with Jesus Christ.
Consumers can purchase "Discovering Your True Self" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Discovering Your True Self," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
