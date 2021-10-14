MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Theorhetorical": a thought-provoking examination of capitalist culture. "Theorhetorical" is the creation of published author Marcus Len Francis Davis.
Davis shares, "To whom this may concern,
"I appreciate this opportunity and, at this time, present my qualifications within the technology innovation. Leadership and creativity involving training and research work acquired through my work experiences, education, and possibly utilize 'Green' training, Energy Star, and certificates received for Green Advantage program through Pulaski Technical College, Business and Industry Center grant are desired. The knowledge of physical principles, lasers, nonlinear optics, and seminar presentation, technical writing, alongside of bachelor of science are a part of my educational achievements. I am knowledgeable through extensive training exercises in safety, OSHA regulations, laboratory procedures utilizing SOPs, GLP, basic laboratory assistant duties, laboratory instrumentation, manufacturing of a product within a team to achieve company production goals of quality, wearing personal protective equipment, also computer literate throughout previous employment. Previous laboratory work experiences within my development include research assistant, research internship, laboratory technician trainee, laboratory assistant, and photo laboratory technician before pursuing Green Advantage training at Pulaski Technical College, Business and Industry Center.
"As a graduate within HBCU (Historically Black College/University), my desire is to effectively assist with daily operating strategies through 'theorhetorical.' My goal is to present 'Theory of Entrepreneurial Value,' which is the theorem presented for effective evaluation of upper-level management."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marcus Len Francis Davis's new book is an academic detailing of workplace culture with social science explanations.
