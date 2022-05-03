"Invested Prayers" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Margaret A. Mears and Harvey Mears is a motivating exploration of engaging moments of faith and the strength one can draw from seeking God in every day.

MEADVILLE, Pa., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Invested Prayers": a potent collection of personal writings inspired by determined faith. "Invested Prayers" is the creation of published authors Margaret A. Mears and Harvey Mears.

Margaret and Harvey share, "Invested prayers is a collection of testimonies, messages, and reflections from the authors expressing significant events from situations in their lives. When a sermon is given, a lesson lectured, or a testimony expressed, listeners have a tendency to make associations. The book reveals testimonies of healing, prison life, accidents, marital problems, relationship situations, addictions, spirituality, and death."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Margaret A. Mears and Harvey Mears's new book is a thoughtful opportunity for spiritual reflection.

Margaret and Harvey share in hopes of imparting important lessons of life and faith for those in need of encouragement.

Consumers can purchase "Invested Prayers" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

