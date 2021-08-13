MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Under the Influence": a potent discussion of spiritual health and growth. "Under the Influence" is the creation of published author Margaret Blanchard, a retired OBGYN Oncology Nursing Supervisor who lives in Georgia with her loving husband. She also enjoys teaching Sunday School.
Blanchard shares, "Under the Influence is a riveting book that speaks directly to the adverse effects of the insatiable quest of enticing entities for the power to control the behavior of other human beings. It promises to take you on a journey through unchartered domains, where rulers function within unseen worlds. It will also reveal what the perpetual battle between good and evil is all about, and the ultimate prize is your very soul! Under the Influence will lead you beside some still waters in the midst of all the mayhem that twirls around you, leading you to a place of hope and prosperity and showing you how powerful you can be in Christ."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Margaret Blanchard's new book is a passionate plea to those who seek a deeper relationship with God.
Through encouraging narrative and relevant scripture, the author presents an opportunity for self-reflection and spiritual growth to readers seeking an improved sense of well-being and faith.
View a synopsis of "Under the Influence" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Under the Influence" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Under the Influence," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing