MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Jesus Never Fails: The Story of Roger and Margaret Fox, Missionaries to Japan": a potent example of missionary work. "Jesus Never Fails: The Story of Roger and Margaret Fox, Missionaries to Japan" is the creation of published author Margaret Fox Shaiebly, a missionary for forty-four years who retired as missionary in residence at Lancaster Bible College in Pennsylvania at age eighty-two and went to be with the Lord at ninety-one.
Shaiebly shares, "In 1951, Roger and Margaret Fox packed up two small children and a few meager possessions and set off to Japan to serve as missionaries. They found a country still recovering from the devastation of war. They started language studies to be able to communicate the gospel of Jesus Christ to the people who a few years earlier were the 'enemy.'
"They learned new ways to live. They experienced new customs and ways of thinking. They spent three terms of Christian service over fifteen years before they worked themselves out of a job by building a national church with a national pastor in charge of the still-growing congregation of believers. This is their story."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Margaret Fox Shaiebly's new book is a fascinating private look into the lives of the Fox family.
Inspired at a young age, the author always dreamed of being a missionary to Borneo. Little did Margaret know, the Lord had much more in store for this dedicated Christian.
