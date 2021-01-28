MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Secret of the Broken Arrow Mine: A Four Cousins Mystery: Book 3": an intriguing novel that takes the readers on a thrilling journey that will leave them in awe as a hidden secret will reveal an eccentric and jaw-dropping prodigy. "The Secret of the Broken Arrow Mine: A Four Cousins Mystery: Book 3" is the creation of published author Margaret Krivchenia, a retired counselor who has always loved writing. She is also a singer, songwriter, actor, and landscape painter.
Krivchenia writes, "Kate, Emma, Harrison, and Parker are traveling back to Wyoming with their parents to visit their friend Jimmy, now called JW. He was their rescuer in 'The Ghost of Canyon Camp', and now lives with Father Mike and the boys of the Flying J Ranch near Cody, Wyoming. He has planned a wonderful, exciting vacation for them! He even has a Western ghost town for them to explore. What could go wrong?
"Emma senses danger and something coming. The four cousins meet a new friend at the Flying J, Tommy, a ten-year-old boy who has suffered the loss of his father and is unable to speak due to the trauma. Then there is Chief Joseph, the descendant of a Nez Perce Indian Chief, and his granddaughter, Shooting Star, who has a sixth sense, like Emma.
"All these acquaintances will play an important part in the dangerous adventure and mystery that the four cousins are about to embark on. It will be a roller-coaster ride filled with hungry wolves, cave-ins, becoming trapped in an abandoned mine, and the discovery of the secret of the Broken Arrow Mine that will bring a miracle as Kate, Emma, Harrison, and Parker help to offer salvation to a lost little boy and the boys at the Flying J Ranch.
"Come experience their newest hair-raising adventure!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Margaret Krivchenia's new book is an enthralling tome that highlights the immense secret of Broken Arrow Mine and the miracle it performed.
Through this book, the author hopes that readers will come to realize that no matter how uncertain a situation in life is, God will always keep them safe and protected.
View a synopsis of "The Secret of the Broken Arrow Mine: A Four Cousins Mystery: Book 3" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Secret of the Broken Arrow Mine: A Four Cousins Mystery: Book 3" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Secret of the Broken Arrow Mine: A Four Cousins Mystery: Book 3," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing