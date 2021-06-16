MEADVILLE, Pa., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Words of Peace and Love: Hope Book 2": a potent narrative with opportunities for self-reflection and Bible study. "Words of Peace and Love: Hope Book 2" is the creation of published author Margarite Evans-Brooks, a loving mother and passionate Christian who was deemed legally-blind as a child. After working several years as a career guidance instructor, Margarite retired and enrolled in Rhema Bible College. She graduated in 2008 and is, now, an inspirational author, speaker, and teacher. She has facilitated Words of Peace and Love Ministries for over a decade.
Rev. Kirk A. DuBois of Harvest International Ministries shares of Margarite Evans-Brooks's book, "Many of the Psalms and prophecies in the Bible are not only prophetic but poetic in the original languages. I believe God has guided Margarite through the process of 'tapping into' that spirit of prophecy in the messages He gives her. These 'Words of Peace and Love' are messages from the heart of God given through the Holy Spirit."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Margarite Evans-Brooks's new book is an engaging series of spiritual exercises developed through the author's faith and poetic gift.
Combining personal poetry with scripture, Evans-Brooks invites readers to consider the words therein and examine their current relationship with God in hopes of encouraging a deeper understanding of the gifts they have been given.
View a synopsis of "Words of Peace and Love: Hope Book 2" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Words of Peace and Love: Hope Book 2" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Words of Peace and Love: Hope Book 2," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing