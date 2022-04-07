"Grief Hurts God Heals" from Christian Faith Publishing author Marge Biermann is a poignant arrangement of poetic writings inspired by the author's experience with losing a beloved husband.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Grief Hurts God Heals": a powerful collection of poetic works. "Grief Hurts God Heals" is the creation of published author Marge Biermann, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who has been a lifelong resident of St. Charles, Missouri.
Biermann shares, "She starts every morning at her kitchen table, looking at the beginning of the day, reflecting on the past and anticipating the future, and always relying on God for direction. Much of this she finds while writing her poetry. As of this date, she has written over two thousand poems covering her eighty-five years of life on our good earth. This is Marge's second published work, her first being a collection of childhood memories "Moments with Grandma Moose"."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marge Biermann's new book is inspired by the sorrow she experienced following the loss of Vincent, her husband of sixty-five years.
Biermann offers an engaging arrangement of poetry meant to explore grief and overcoming a significant loss.
