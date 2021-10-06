MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mama's Tamales": a fun-filled story that explores the importance of helping others. "Mama's Tamales" is the creation of published author Marge Mendoza, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who has over thirty years of experience working with children. She retired as a childcare director in Los Angeles.
Mendoza shares, "There is NO DOUBT that Mama's tamales are a family favorite—a true culinary delight! Mama has always invested the time and hard work required to make her aromatic, delicious tamales as a way of showing her family how very much she loves them! And they show their appreciation by eating them! But is that all Mama's tamales are meant to provide?
"If you are a fan of the beloved story The Little Red Hen, with its myriad of potential lessons on familial, community and social dynamics; if you appreciate children's books with storylines centered around great food (recipe included!), you will love Mama's Tamales!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marge Mendoza's new book is dedicated to her beloved daughter, Jennifer, who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run car accident in February 2020.
Mendoza's tale is a delightful rework on a classic story that presents an important lesson to young readers and spreads awareness of homelessness.
Consumers can purchase "Mama's Tamales" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Mama's Tamales," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing