MEADVILLE, Pa., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sammy's Big Day": a delightful children's story about Sammy's fishing day that becomes extraordinary as God takes it on a different turn. "Sammy's Big Day" is the creation of published author Margi Miceli, a writer who has always enjoyed reading to children and creating stories and songs for them by which to learn. Her background is in child care where she experienced and enjoyed the excitement and wonder of their innocence.
Miceli shares, "Sammy has waited four whole days to do what he loves doing. Join him on an adventure that should be a quiet day of fishing but turns into a very different day. See how God has other plans that make his day even better!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Margi Miceli's new book shares with kids an entertaining narrative where they can join in on Sammy's memorable adventures and misadventures that become good times worth remembering.
