"Passenger 19C: A Memoir of Survival" from Christian Faith Publishing author Margo E. Siple is a heart-wrenching account of being aboard a doomed flight and coming out the other side with a different perspective and appreciation for faith.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Passenger 19C: A Memoir of Survival": a gripping recollection of the fateful flight, United Airlines Flight 232, and overcoming the obstacles that followed. "Passenger 19C: A Memoir of Survival" is the creation of published author Margo E. Siple, an avid animal lover and traveler who finished her story after twenty-five years.
Siple shares, "On July 19, 1989, I was the passenger in seat 19-C, aboard United Flight 232, which crash-landed in a Sioux City, Iowa, cornfield after losing all hydraulics. Flight 232 was one of the fifth deadliest airline crashes involving a DC-10. Among the 296 souls on board, 112 perished, including 1 airline attendant; 172 passengers survived, as well as 3 pilots and 7 flight attendants. Many of the 184 people who survived were seriously injured, while very few passengers walked away under their own power. I was one of the few who walked away without a scratch. Although there were many years of emotional healing afterward, I was able to put my life back together and reflect on this life-changing event. Survivor's guilt, processing, healing, moving on. These affect the lives of the survivors and the families of those who perished. Many questions of why this happened will never be answered. Only after many years did I stop asking the question of 'why did I survive, and others die?' I will always be processing, healing, and moving on, but I am at the point in my life now that I can talk about and remember that fateful day without having any survivor's guilt."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Margo E. Siple's new book encourages others to have faith and persevere against hardship.
Siple's incredible story is about surviving the multitude of adversities that one is faced with and applying the life lessons to each and every day.
