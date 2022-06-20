"The Light of Navigation: Spiritual Direction in Tough Times" from Christian Faith Publishing author Marguerite Lever-Woodall is a heart-wrenching true story that explores the author's life through deep despair and joyful celebration.
"The Light of Navigation: Spiritual Direction in Tough Times": an inspiring message of hope for those facing the valleys of life. "The Light of Navigation: Spiritual Direction in Tough Times" is the creation of published author Marguerite Lever-Woodall.
Lever-Woodall shares, "In the middle of tremendous darkness occurring worldwide and on a personal level for many, we must know that Christ is our best light of navigation through it all. There are many false lights vying for our attention, which, in the end, can bring shipwreck to people's lives. Being focused intently on God's pathways and His light (His truth) will carry us through to safe harbor.
"This book shares the 'God stories' occurring in one woman's pursuit of God's presence and personal relationship with Him. It is the story of a thread of love woven in a life journey where His movement occurs in subtle-yet-unexpected ways. There are also moments of dramatic interventions on God's part that astound as well. Many call this weaving of God's movement and presence in our lives 'the dance,' and it is a dance of the best kind.
"The events recorded here speak of trusting God in the midst of suffering and sorrow, which touch so many lives daily; however, it will also lift and encourage you as God's engaging actions surprise as well. A greater recognition of how God moves and presents Himself in our moments will be eye-opening.
"We all have those hard questions we've asked God and not believed we would ever hear an answer to. Unfortunately, church culture teaches that He moves so mysteriously that we will not have the answers we desperately need when life's tragedies hurt us deeply. This book dispels that misunderstanding and shows a God who loves us deeply and wants to answer our seemingly impossible questions gladly."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marguerite Lever-Woodall's new book will encourage and uplift readers as a message of God's love and comfort unfolds.
Lever-Woodall bares it all spiritually in hopes of bringing others to an awareness of the strength one can draw from leaning into God during times of trouble.
