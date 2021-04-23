MEADVILLE, Pa., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Perfectly Mixed" is not only the perfect book for parents who wish to introduce their children to mixed-race families. The book gives parents tools to help their children combat bullying by building their self-esteem. It teaches them self-love, the importance of inclusion, and acceptance of all people.
"Perfectly Mixed" is a collaboration between writer Maria Antoinette Meredith and illustrator Vladimir Medina-Cebu. Meredith is a first-time author who wants to make the world a better place by writing with a purpose. Medina-Cebu is a Bachelor of Law graduate who found passion in art.
Meredith shares, "Perfectly Mixed inspires the world to challenge their thinking on how we view our differences and the change we need to make when raising our children. Remember no one is born hating. Hate is taught. We must learn to love without judgment.
"Kellie is a five-year-old girl who happens to be biracial. Kellie loves who she is and embraces her two nationalities. Kellie's mother was born in the great continent of Africa and father is from the beautiful terrain of Australia. Her parents have taught her she is beautiful just the way she was born, with her wild curly hair, thick lips and perfect blend of her mother's charcoal-colored skin with her father's creamy pale hue.
"Because of her parent's instilling self-love in her, she has become a confident, outgoing, positive little girl that has inspired others that look different from her to love who they are. This makes her a positive force in her school and creates an atmosphere to grow and learn.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maria Antoinette Meredith's new book is the perfect volume to read with children to teach them about love and acceptance.
While written with children in mind, the themes discussed in "Perfectly Mixed" are perfect for teen and adult discussions as well.
