MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Roar, My Child, Roar!": a potent opportunity for parents and guardians to empower their children through Christ. "Roar, My Child, Roar!" is the creation of published author Maria C. Murtha, a loving mother and grandmother who resides in San Diego, California.
Maria shares, "Roar, my child, Roar is all about kids rising up today with a tenacious faith that is already inside of them and that is to ROAR for their future, to Roar for their families and to Roar for their nation! It is through their ROARS of faith and praise; ROARS that are in agreement with the realities of heaven and God's spoken Word, that kids can build their faith because they believe in their King, who is Jesus, the true Lion from the Tribe of Judah!
"In agreement with God, Maria sees kids being unleashed today throughout the world full of God's mighty power all because they believe in a mighty God to heal, save and restore!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maria C. Murtha's new book explores a series of relevant scripture and societal concerns.
Maria shares in hopes of empowering children from around the world to draw strength from God's love.
Consumers can purchase "Roar, My Child, Roar!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
