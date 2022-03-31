"Things My Mother Taught Me" from Christian Faith Publishing author Maria Godoy is an enjoyable journey of faith that explores the highs and lows experienced as a young girl in Puerto Rico and, later, Miami, Florida.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Things My Mother Taught Me": a moving testament to God's love for creation. "Things My Mother Taught Me" is the creation of published author Maria Godoy, a public-school teacher for twenty-five years who also served as a Sunday school teacher for both adults and children.
Godoy shares, "This book is about experiences that occurred in my life during my growing years both physically and spiritually. The emphasis is to reach a lost world for Christ through personal testimonies. These testimonies are to show the world that there is a God that loves us and that he is listening to our prayers."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maria Godoy's new book will pull at the heartstrings and inspire the soul as readers witness some of the key experiences that have shaped the author's life of faith.
Godoy offers a thoughtful discussion of important lessons learned along the way in hopes of helping others to trust in God's love.
