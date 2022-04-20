"U and I Are Friends" from Christian Faith Publishing author Maria Klingsheim is a vibrant tale of acceptance and the importance of welcoming others no matter the shape, size, or color.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "U and I Are Friends": a helpful narrative that will encourage young readers to welcome one another with open arms. "U and I Are Friends" is the creation of published author Maria Klingsheim, a loving wife and mother who is a classically trained musician and educator who carries a degree in music education and a master's in leadership. Find out more about Maria at mylifesings.com.
Klingsheim shares, "'In this life we all are better when we choose to work together.'
"But what if you are told you can no longer be friends with someone because they are different from you? Would you try to find a way to reconnect, or would you simply go your separate ways?
"These are the questions the Letters of the Alphabet face after they are divided into two groups, with a law and a line that neither side dares to cross.
"In U and I Are Friends, find out that time, circumstance, and the opinion of others cannot keep true friends apart."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maria Klingsheim's new book will delight and entertain while imparting an important message.
Klingsheim shares a charming narrative and vibrant imagery that will open conversations between young readers and the adults who care for their well-being.
Consumers can purchase "U and I Are Friends" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "U and I Are Friends," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
