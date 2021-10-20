MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Moon Prince": a delightful fantasy tale for young readers. "The Moon Prince" is the creation of published author Maria Licud, who was born in the United Kingdom to a military family and now resides in the United States.
Licud shares, "The moon prince and mermaid are both alone and from two different worlds. One night when the moon prince was dancing on a moonbeam, he looked down and saw a mermaid looking up at him. She had sad eyes. So he danced down a moonbeam to meet her. This is a story about the joy of friendship and how it changes the lives of those who find it."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maria Licud's new book takes young readers on an adventure from the moon to the sea.
With an imaginative tale and engaging imagery, readers of any age will enjoy this sweet tale of friendship.
Consumers can purchase "The Moon Prince" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Moon Prince," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing