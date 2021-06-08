MEADVILLE, Pa., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Go to Sleep My Baby: Duérmete Mi Bebé": a charming children's story. "Go to Sleep My Baby: Duérmete Mi Bebé" is the creation of published author Maria Mollura, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who is multilingual.
Mollura shares, "A new baby brings so much love and joy into the home and, with that, a little chaos too. Daily chores become a game of time management and priorities, and sometimes parents lose.
"Go to Sleep My Baby is a lullaby that okays time for a much-needed rest. After all, the chores will still be there to do when you wake up."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maria Mollura's new book is a lovely lyrical story for parents to share with the little ones in their lives.
With an enjoyable tone and sweet illustrations, Mollura welcomes readers to enjoy this bilingual lullaby.
View a synopsis of "Go to Sleep My Baby: Duérmete Mi Bebé" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Go to Sleep My Baby: Duérmete Mi Bebé" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
