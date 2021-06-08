MEADVILLE, Pa., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Go to Sleep My Baby: Duérmete Mi Bebé": a charming children's story. "Go to Sleep My Baby: Duérmete Mi Bebé" is the creation of published author Maria Mollura, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who is multilingual.

Mollura shares, "A new baby brings so much love and joy into the home and, with that, a little chaos too. Daily chores become a game of time management and priorities, and sometimes parents lose.

"Go to Sleep My Baby is a lullaby that okays time for a much-needed rest. After all, the chores will still be there to do when you wake up."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maria Mollura's new book is a lovely lyrical story for parents to share with the little ones in their lives.

With an enjoyable tone and sweet illustrations, Mollura welcomes readers to enjoy this bilingual lullaby.

View a synopsis of "Go to Sleep My Baby: Duérmete Mi Bebé" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Go to Sleep My Baby: Duérmete Mi Bebé" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Go to Sleep My Baby: Duérmete Mi Bebé," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.