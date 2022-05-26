"My Name is Maria: How Jesus Saved My Life" from Christian Faith Publishing author Maria Vena De Soto is a powerful memoir that explores abuse and neglect and one woman's fight to overcome a childhood of pain to achieve a life of healing through God's promise.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Name is Maria: How Jesus Saved My Life": a compelling message of hope for others who have faced abuse and neglect. "My Name is Maria: How Jesus Saved My Life" is the creation of published author Maria Vena De Soto.
Maria Vena De Soto shares, "Nobody's life is all peaches and cream.
"My name is Maria; and I want to tell you of some of the things that I personally went through in life before I got serious about my relationship with God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit.
"I ultimately ended up being led by the Lord to create a YouTube channel and pamphlets/tracts for people to be led to the Lord because I wanted everyone—men and women—out there to know that you can survive anything this world and all the evil Satan can throw at you and still love the Lord God with all your heart, mind, and soul.
"There is light at the end of the tunnel, a light that is full of a love that only God our Father can give to us, as defined in 1 Corinthians 13:4–8.
"John 3:16–21 will tell you what you have to do in order to be with him when this life is over and also explain that He is your only judge for your eternal life. Nobody here on the earth can determine how your heart, mind, and soul feels about Jesus besides God. If you trust in the Lord, He will be there for you even when you don't feel Him with you because those times will be when Jesus is caring you so you make it through whatever is going on at that moment in time.
"My only hope for this book is that if only one person comes to love, trust, and believe in God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit after reading this book, then I will know it was worth pouring my deepest secrets out onto these pages.
"Godspeed and bless you all!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maria Vena De Soto's new book is an emotionally charged look back on life's extreme challenges and the author's determination to overcome through faith in God.
De Soto offers a powerful account of surviving physical, emotional, and sexual abuse from a young age and finding strength to heal through a heartfelt connection with God.
Consumers can purchase "My Name is Maria: How Jesus Saved My Life" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "My Name is Maria: How Jesus Saved My Life," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing