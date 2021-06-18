MEADVILLE, Pa., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Just Breathe": a potent example of the dangers of abuse. "Just Breathe" is the creation of published author Marian Simon, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who seeks to advocate for women through ministry work.
Simon shares, "Just Breathe summarizes the necessity of taking time to look into the situations that occur in the lives of many women in this present day. They are held captive to men's verbal and mental abuse to the point that they don't always see and understand who they are and what has really happened to them.
"This book brings recognition to those qualities being used against them and the realization of the need to find freedom in who they really are.
"The book points out the subtle signs that bring about the need to change a life pattern and how to go about it. The wish of the author is that many women may find understanding of what they are dealing with and get help before a tragedy occurs."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marian Simon's new book is an engaging narrative that details the gradual changes within her daughter's marriage that ultimately led to murder.
