MEADVILLE, Pa., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Fifty Shades of Grace: A true story of overcoming life's challenges with God's gift of grace" is a volume for readers who want to find the strength that they need to get by. "Fifty Shades of Grace: A true story of overcoming life's challenges with God's gift of grace" is the creation of published author Marianne Merz, a bachelor's degree holder in sociology.
Merz shares, "Grace is the undeserved favor and love of God. And because his grace is unmerited, there is nothing we can do to obtain it. And God puts no limits on the number of times we can go to him and ask for what we may need, such as his wisdom or his strength or guidance, etc. Grace is God's choosing to bless us even when we don't deserve it.
"God's grace is available to us at all times for every problem and need we face. God's grace has enabled me to remain strong no matter how difficult my circumstances, and he will do the same for you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marianne Merz's new book is a godsend for readers who wish to find strength with the grace of God.
In her work, the author further reiterates that people only need to ask for God's grace, which He willingly gives His children, giving them the strength that they need in every problem that they face.
