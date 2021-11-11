MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Differences": an inspiring opportunity for educators, parents, and guardians to discuss the concept of acceptance with the little ones they care for. "Differences" is the creation of published author Marie Carolyn Perry, a loving wife and mother who resides in Naples, Florida.

Perry shares, "Differences are not accidental. It is all a part of a uniquely designed plan; therefore, you are encouraged to embrace them as such. There are no two people who are exactly alike. Sometimes an individual is identified by his/her physical traits with regards to his/her inner qualities. This book is a must-read because it confirms that differences are a positive and not a negative!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marie Carolyn Perry's new book is a delightfully positive approach to accepting others and oneself.

Perry offers readers an upbeat and engaging tale that expresses the value of one's uniqueness.

Consumers can purchase "Differences" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Differences," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

