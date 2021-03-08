MEADVILLE, Pa., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Walk in God's Garden": a fascinating children's book that tells a story that allows children to feel the never-ending love and presence of God in their lives whenever they see His wondrous creation. "A Walk in God's Garden" is the creation of published author Marie Hoyer, a Kentucky Master Gardener. She is also a member of National Garden Clubs, Inc. She has had gardening and various other articles published and writes a biweekly food column.
Hoyer writes, "Flowers are for everyone, young and old.
Children, like a flower, through the years unfold,
Assorted shapes and colors are awesome to behold.
Flowers are for everyone, our stories they are told.
A story of God's love for His children. Even the smallest of His creations is important to Him."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marie Hoyer's new book takes readers to a wonderful world created by God where eternal life, love, happiness, and contentment exists.
Through this book, the author wants the readers to know that God's presence can forever be felt by anyone because He exists through His colorful and eye-gaping creation.
