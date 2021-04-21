NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Sussex, Warren and Morris. In Pennsylvania, Lehigh and Northampton. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Breezy conditions should prevent frost formation, however below freezing temperatures are possible Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&