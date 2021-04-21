MEADVILLE, Pa., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "When The Lost Seek The Lonely": an inspiring tale that revolves around the protagonist Phil McCormick, a man who seems to have found success in all aspects of life. Now forty, he struggles with a mid-life crisis and decides to search for his real purpose and happiness in life when he meets Evelyn, a gutsy elderly woman who then joins his voyage. "When The Lost Seek The Lonely" is the creation of published author Marie Nolan Fiala, an amiable and skillful novelist who is known for her written works that combine counseling and spirituality. She is also a mental health counselor and is currently based in rural Nebraska with her dependable husband and two lovely children.
Fiala shares, "While it all looked good from the outside, Phil McCormick's life was quietly spiraling out of control. He had a great job, a loving wife, and two talented children. However, he felt completely lost, and all of these relationships were suffering as a result. He struggled with the basic questions of which everyone must find their own answers: Why am I here? What am I supposed to be doing with my life? Is there more to life than only what I can see? A chance encounter with a mysterious miracle ignites his curiosity, and a feisty elderly woman named Evelyn becomes part of his journey. Will this complicated and sometimes tumultuous relationship between a middle-aged man and a homebound widow provide just the answers he needs? Will this help him to weather the storms of life threatening to destroy his family? And will this relationship fill a void within her, too, at a time when she finds herself very alone? A heartwarming story of spiritual renewal, When the Lost Seek the Lonely demonstrates that everyone's life is capable of touching someone else and that sometimes God speaks to us in unusual ways. This inspirational novel is a must-read for anyone struggling with their day-to-day life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marie Nolan Fiala's new book is an inspiring read that people experiencing a life crisis can relate to. Here, the author signifies that the Lord's presence can be felt through the miraculous encounters one experiences in life.
View a synopsis of "When The Lost Seek The Lonely" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "When The Lost Seek The Lonely" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "When The Lost Seek The Lonely," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing