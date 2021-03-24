MEADVILLE, Pa., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Witness for Christ: Finding a Faith and Hope to Last a Lifetime" is a book that can answer questions that many people have long since struggled with. Its author Marie Peterson , is a native of New Jersey and first time seventy-five year old author with a tenacious spirit.
Peterson shares, "The world is filled with questions. As individuals, I guess our interests would eventually lead us to ask our own personal ones. Some questions can be answered with one word, while others can be answered in a few sentences, but what if the questions you have are complex? These answers may require time, research, and perseverance at the very least.
"A Witness for Christ is an autobiographical spiritual book that will take you on a journey of ups and downs; teaching you along the way; and proving over and over again God's existence, love, forgiveness, and mercy. Hopefully, it will answer questions you have long since been searching for. It was written for all ages, gender, color, creed, and cultures—in other words, for everyone.
"This road will take you on a life lived with God, as well as one without Him, and all its consequences. I continuously use Bible passages relating to and proving the truth of my words and experiences. My book is one that each of us can relate to, which, in turn, gives credence to its truth and value. At the end of the book, you will be asked to question yourself and to make a choice—one that can change your life forever."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marie Peterson's new book gives its readers the answers they raise about God.
View a synopsis of "A Witness for Christ: Finding a Faith and Hope to Last a Lifetime" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A Witness for Christ: Finding a Faith and Hope to Last a Lifetime" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Witness for Christ: Finding a Faith and Hope to Last a Lifetime," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing