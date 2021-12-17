MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Luke Faces the Truth": a potent message of hope and healing. "Luke Faces the Truth" is the creation of published author Mariliz Ischi, a native of Missouri who retired from the US Marine Corps and a Pennsylvania state prison.
Ischi shares, "After losing everything in a house fire, including his young family, Luke finds it hard to ever live in a structure again. Leaving what little he has behind, he reverts to living out of his car, making his way as best that he can. Haunted by PTSD brought on by both his military experience and the loss of his family, he falls into the clutches of alcoholism. Life on the streets does not make things any easier, but the cadre of people who come into his life at this point are struggling with their own battles. Befriended by a young child in need of a mentor, Luke takes this opportunity to help a boy who would otherwise be pulled into the street life. If he is to help this boy, he'll have to make changes in his own failings. Together, each is enriched by their interaction with each other as they make their way through the hazards of this existence."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mariliz Ischi's new book draws inspiration from interactions she shared with the homeless population that camped along the Colorado River.
Ischi shares a heartfelt tale that will resonate with many as they see Luke's inner battle take hold. With affable characters and an engaging plot, readers will find an emotional tale of humanity's best and worst aspects.
Consumers can purchase "Luke Faces the Truth" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
