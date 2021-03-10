MEADVILLE, Pa., Mar. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Push Toward Higher-Achieving Children": a clear and effective handbook for parents and teachers that will equip them with the necessary wisdom in rearing the youth towards the path that's best for them. "Push Toward Higher-Achieving Children" is the creation of published author Marilyn Dunn Gooding, a writer who continues to dedicate her time to those in need through counseling, family services, and community service, even after retirement. She has over thirty years of experience as a teacher and counselor in public schools, grades K through 12, and North Carolina community college.
Marilyn shares, "Push Toward Higher-Achieving Children is an ultimate guide and a must-read book for parents, guardians, teachers, community leaders, and others. Marilyn shares opportunities that will challenge you to inspire children to reach their potential and become high achievers.
"In this book, Marilyn emphasizes the importance of character development and pushing children to greatness. PUSH Toward Higher-Achieving Children is a step-by-step guide for unleashing a child's gift of greatness through the following principles:
"• Pushing parents to create a healthy home with love, morals, values, and quality time
- Pushing teachers and school administrators to create a learning environment that is safe, fun, and conducive for learning
- Pushing toward discipline that creates respect for authority and positive interactions with others
- Pushing our children toward understanding the importance of positive self-esteem and ways to handle peer pressure
"Marilyn's book is highly recommended because she explains that the road to success is not a mystery but simply developing a healthy, supportive, and understanding relationship between the child, parent, school, and community. Grasping the importance of these principles will employ self-esteem into a mechanism to handle peer pressure and show high achieving youth the paths to success and becoming a great citizen who is prepared to give back to the community."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marilyn Dunn Gooding's new book is a brilliant guidebook to encourage togetherness. The author wills to improve the lives of families and enrich their children in being high-achievers. Truly, this is a great way to better connect with family members.
View a synopsis of "Push Toward Higher-Achieving Children" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Push Toward Higher-Achieving Children" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Push Toward Higher-Achieving Children," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
