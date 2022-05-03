"The Beautiful Fly: Searching for Peace" from Christian Faith Publishing author Marilyn Fuller Perry McKinney is an empowering opportunity to discuss the importance of being thankful and how to look for moments of gratitude in each day.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Beautiful Fly: Searching for Peace": a heartfelt message of God's love for young readers. "The Beautiful Fly: Searching for Peace" is the creation of published author Marilyn Fuller Perry McKinney, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who has been involved in the ministry for over forty years.
McKinney shares, "I give God the glory. I had a dream I wrote a book to help people take a deep breath, count their blessings, and write their vision (Habakkuk 2:2). I hope families will read the book and take a moment and listen to one another, love one another, and love our neighbors (Mark 12:31). Love your neighbors. I hope families will be thankful and peaceful. Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God (Matthew 5:9). I believe every breath we take is a miracle. Thank you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marilyn Fuller Perry McKinney's new book is a delightful celebration of community, thankfulness, and God's grace.
McKinney presents an opportunity for meaningful discussion with young readers as they enjoy a message of hope and gratitude.
