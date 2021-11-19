MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Through My Mourning Fog": a powerful exploration of grief and learning to live again. "Through My Mourning Fog" is the creation of published author Marilyn Lange Broeske, a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who married her high-school sweetheart at age seventeen. The devoted couple were married for forty-five years in 2015.
Broeske shares, "The journey of our lives was filled with heartache and gladness. Sometimes I wondered which outweighed the other.
"In just three months, we would celebrate another anniversary, or would God change our plans? Did I have the strength to face what may come next?
"My ability to cope was hanging on each letter that formed my words. I wondered if this time, life may prove to turn in a direction I was unaware of. There wasn't one thing I could do to change the fog I was about to walk through."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marilyn Lange Broeske's new book is a personal retelling of the author's experience with coping with significant loss.
Broeske shares a heartfelt and open account in hopes of helping others who are learning to rebuild after losing a loved one.
Consumers can purchase "Through My Mourning Fog" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Through My Mourning Fog," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
