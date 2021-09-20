MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sandra's Shoes": a sweet story of taking pride in one's work. "Sandra's Shoes" is the creation of published author Marilyn Martin, a loving mother who grew up in Harlem with her grandmother.

Martin shares, "Writing a book report can seem like a daunting task. Have you ever had a mission to complete with limited time to prepare?

"Saige is convinced she could pull this off. How far will she get? Does she have her eyes on the right prize?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marilyn Martin's new book is a charming and unique opportunity to discuss the importance of trying one's best.

Martin's positivity and encouraging tones are certain to inspire and encourage young readers.

View a synopsis of "Sandra's Shoes" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Sandra's Shoes" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Sandra's Shoes," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

