"The Beautiful One" from Christian Faith Publishing author Marilyn Zerance is a creative and vibrant spiritual story that encourages juvenile readers to walk in faith and trust that God will see them through no matter what.

MEADVILLE, Pa., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Beautiful One": a delightful narrative with an important faith-based message. "The Beautiful One" is the creation of published author Marilyn Zerance.

Zerance shares, "We all have challenges and hardships in our lives, but with God's help we learn and grow and eventually share with others all the gifts we are given.

"Like a caterpillar who is what God has created it to be, it slows down, goes into a cocoon, and in time emerges a beautiful butterfly. God wants us to slow down, take time with Him, read the Bible and like the caterpillar, we too will emerge changed into what He wants us to be—the beautiful one."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marilyn Zerance's new book will delight and entertain as readers explore the world with a determined little caterpillar.

Zerance shares a powerful message in a manner that will resonate with juvenile readers and the adults that cherish them.

Consumers can purchase "The Beautiful One" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Beautiful One," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

