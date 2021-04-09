MEADVILLE, Pa., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sailing with Jesus": an exploratory Christian read that takes a deeper look at the relations in the Bible, being guided by the Holy Spirit, and making sense of realities through scriptures. "Sailing with Jesus" is the creation of published author Marino Kintaro, a Palau native and a devout Christian. He started sharing his lessons on faith on a small island. Now, he is sharing it online all over the world.

Kintaro shares, "Sailing with Jesus is about biblical revelations in which God tells us how the chapters and scriptures connect to each other. The words become alive as his Spirit reveals the scriptures to us. When Jesus took the apostles to the hill, Elijah and Moses became alive (Mark 9:2–4). Yes, when his Spirit is around, the Old Testament and the New Testament become alive too. The apostles could have said they died many years ago. Have you ever wondered why there are nine planets and only one Earth inhabited by humans? Did you know that there are two breaths of God? Well, this book will explain it to you. God created you, and he allows you to live forever."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marino Kintaro's new book is an in-depth look at the meanings one cannot easily decipher from the Bible and their implications to the lives of God's children.

View a synopsis of "Sailing with Jesus" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Sailing with Jesus" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Sailing with Jesus," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.