MEADVILLE, Pa., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sailing with Jesus": an exploratory Christian read that takes a deeper look at the relations in the Bible, being guided by the Holy Spirit, and making sense of realities through scriptures. "Sailing with Jesus" is the creation of published author Marino Kintaro, a Palau native and a devout Christian. He started sharing his lessons on faith on a small island. Now, he is sharing it online all over the world.
Kintaro shares, "Sailing with Jesus is about biblical revelations in which God tells us how the chapters and scriptures connect to each other. The words become alive as his Spirit reveals the scriptures to us. When Jesus took the apostles to the hill, Elijah and Moses became alive (Mark 9:2–4). Yes, when his Spirit is around, the Old Testament and the New Testament become alive too. The apostles could have said they died many years ago. Have you ever wondered why there are nine planets and only one Earth inhabited by humans? Did you know that there are two breaths of God? Well, this book will explain it to you. God created you, and he allows you to live forever."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marino Kintaro's new book is an in-depth look at the meanings one cannot easily decipher from the Bible and their implications to the lives of God's children.
View a synopsis of "Sailing with Jesus" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Sailing with Jesus" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Sailing with Jesus," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
