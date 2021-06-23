MEADVILLE, Pa., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Codex Q.: Manuscript for Murder": a thought-provoking novella where the protagonist, Shepard Bradford, finds himself in a thrilling journey that concerns the absolute truth of the Savior's existence. "Codex Q.: Manuscript for Murder" is the creation of published author Mario Jimenez, an intellectual man who researches centuries-old Christian beliefs and traditions.
Jimenez shares, "Internationally renowned archaeologist, antiquities scholar Shepard Bradford finds himself catapulted into a world of intrigue, mystery, and murders of several priests whose deaths came as a result of a plot at the hands of an ultrasecret order unbeknownst to the world. At the center of his ordeal is an ancient codex, long believed by scholars to be lost to history. The manuscript is the original and authentic record of the man that changed history, Jesus of Nazareth. What he uncovers might undermine the very essence of Christianity. Lured unexpectedly into this unimaginable journey is Daniel Fowler, a young Episcopal priest who is torn between his faith and fact. Along with Fowler is Janet Anton, a journalist from the National Geographic Society. All three become entangled into a world of deceit and shock. Ultimately Bradford's quest leads him to become the focus of an international criminal investigation that rely on his expertise at unravelling the case of the murders that spanned two continents and may cause an unprecedented paradigm shift."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mario Jimenez's new book is a powerful and illuminating read that will leave the readers in awe. The situations presented in this work will stimulate their imagination and make them wonder about the possibilities.
