MEADVILLE, Pa., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --"The Trees of Life: A Scriptures Summary": a helpful resource for students. "The Trees of Life: A Scriptures Summary" is the creation of published author Mario Sostizzo, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from UFRGS in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul.
Sostizzo shares, "Starting with the Garden of Eden to Abraham going to Canaan region to the Jewish people going to Egypt and returning to Jerusalem with Moses, the history of countless generations are told until the life of Jesus Christ and his descent from King David, see the Old—Book 13, Chronicles 1: in synthesis, 'The Trees of Life.'
"From the cover, the illustrations are original. Basically the location maps of the historical events were drawn in crayons for aged art and rustic millennium written scriptures that were done in stones or leather from sheep skins, as from Moses the Ten Commandments. The picture of Jesus starting to group with Peter and his brother Andrew, he is pointing to the sky, like saying something, with a bird passing; 'Look, the future is to fly'.
"The paragraphs of the scriptures about what the prophets, leaders, or apostles did, as significant in their time, are brief, to be included in the whole. The book is intentionally a small summary for quick reading, intended even for teenagers to have fun and be informed.
- Main Theme: Abraham's Descendant/History; Old and New Scriptures
- Central Characters: Moses, Prophets, Jesus, Disciples
- Main Plot Points: Exodus from Egypt; Mount Sinai—The Ten Commandments; Jews' Return to Canaan; The Birth of Jesus; The Crucifixion and Resurrection of Jesus
- My Motivation: Summarize the scriptures to be accessible in a short reading for those who never read the scriptures. As much as possible, easy English words were used, avoiding the need to go to dictionaries to get the meaning."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mario Sostizzo's new book will assist readers in finding a understanding of God's word.
Sostizzo offers a compelling discussion of information found within both the Old and New Testaments for the enjoyment of new and established believers.
Consumers can purchase "The Trees of Life: A Scriptures Summary" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Trees of Life: A Scriptures Summary," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
