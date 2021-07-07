MEADVILLE, Pa., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "With God's Help Anything Is Possible": a potent tale of faith. "With God's Help Anything Is Possible" is the creation of published author, Marion "Butch" Segars, a loving family man and native of Arkansas who hopes to inspire others to find God.
Segars shares, "This is a book about a hard working lady that believes in God and family. When she tries to help one of her students, her world gets turned upside down. She was told that she had spoken Gods name in class and because it was against school rules she would be sent home. When a local news station gets involved, things get very interesting. She has a very understanding family and support group. She knows that with God's help everything will turn out for the best. So keep this in mind while you read about the struggles that she has to go through because she loves God and doesn't care who knows or who might be offended. Lets bring God and prayer back to our schools."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marion "Butch" Segars' new book is an engaging story of one woman's faith against all odds.
Segars writes in argument for religion to be permitted within schools again. With a compelling narrative and vibrant imagery, this tale is certain to prove thought-provoking to those who experience it.
View a synopsis of "With God's Help Anything Is Possible" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "With God's Help Anything Is Possible" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "With God's Help Anything Is Possible", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing