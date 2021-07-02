MEADVILLE, Pa., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Tale of Three Dogs": a lovely story about Sugar and Snicker's adventure as they flee the litter and meet another dog who leads them to a hiding place, both unsure if it meant safety or harm. "A Tale of Three Dogs" is the creation of published author Marion Roybal, a mother of five, stepmother of two, grandmother to seventeen, and great-grandmother to four. She has been the owner of at least as many dogs as she has grandchildren.
Roybal shares, "Sugar and Snickers are the only pups left from a litter of twelve. Snickers was the runt and shy, and people passed right by her. Sugar's lopsided ear was a source of laughter for all that came, but no one wanted her either.
"Mr. Miller and his son Billy were not happy to be stuck with two puppies they didn't want. Sugar had overheard Mr. Miller telling Billy that he had an idea what to do with the pups, and they both broke out laughing. Sugar decided that they were going to have to find a way of escape soon. She needed to protect herself and Snickers. And then, a miracle happened.
"The next evening, Billy forgot to latch the barn door which allowed it to stay open, enough to see through. Early the next morning, before daybreak, the two pushed as hard as they could against the door and were able to nose their way through. They ran along an unfamiliar dirt road until they found a safe hiding place under a pile of leaves in a wooded area. After a brief nap, Sugar peeked out from the leaves; and not far away, she spotted a very large, very scary-looking black dog. She could see that he had picked up on their scent and was headed right for them.
"Was this dog a friend or foe? Were they in bigger trouble than they were at the farm? They would soon find out. And so begins the tale of three dogs: Sugar, Snickers, and Milo."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marion Roybal's new book brings joy to the children as they meet three pawed friends who are on a venture across the woods. As Sugar, Snickers, and Milo reach the end of their journey, what awaits them is truly a wonderful surprise.
View a synopsis of "A Tale of Three Dogs" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A Tale of Three Dogs" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Tale of Three Dogs," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
