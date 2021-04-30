MEADVILLE, Pa., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Stunned: From the Journals of a Junior High School Girl": a heartfelt tale of adoption. "Stunned: From the Journals of a Junior High School Girl" is the creation of published author, Marissa Letkeman, teen novelist and native of Texas.
Marissa writes, "'Alexandra Hope, come downstairs,' Dad called up to me.
His voice was so serious I felt like throwing up. I snatched my phone, put it in my pocket, and ran downstairs.
Before I rounded the corner, I overheard Mom and Dad talking.
'Are you sure we should tell her?' Mom asked.
'Yes, Layla. She's thirteen. She needs to know, especially since they're coming soon,' Dad replied.
Huh? Are they talking about me? Who needs to know what? Who is coming? I thought.
I walked into the kitchen. Mom and Dad were sitting at the table. The last time there was one of these talks, it was when I had done something wrong. I gulped. I hadn't done anything wrong, had I? I sat down at the table, took my phone out of my pocket, and put it on my lap under the table. I figured I could try the recording app out. Of course, I would listen to the recording, then delete it. The talk probably wouldn't be worth remembering anyway.
I was so wrong."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marissa Letkeman's new book is an impressive first novel completed by the author at the age of thirteen.
From the mundane day to day life to a shocking surprise, join along as our protagonist receives an uncommon gift.
