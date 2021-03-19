PHILADELPHIA, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maritza Mendez, a writer who was a preschool teacher and a community relations liaison, has completed her new book "Maurice's Epic Adventures": a lovely children's tale about courage, determination, and self-confidence where a young wildebeest faces the dangers and threats of the wild.
"Follow Maurice, a young wildebeest, through the grasslands of the Massai Mara, Kenya, on an epic journey to find his mother. Nothing can stop Maurice from finding her, not even what he fears most."
Published by Page Publishing, Maritza Mendez's fantastic piece will bring fun to the little kids and teach them about the value of courage and family. Told in illustrated pages, the young hearts will surely love every turn of this book.
Readers who wish to experience this brilliant work can purchase "Maurice's Epic Adventures" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
