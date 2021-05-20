MEADVILLE, Pa., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Way But Not My Day": a testimony that the day that is longed for is coming, until then, the right life path must be chosen. "My Way But Not My Day" is the creation of published author, Majorcene Occonor, a devote Christian who relies on her faith to push through obstacles and help those in need.
Occonor states, "God leads the way. As a small child, at the age of seven, when the planes were passing, I would always hold up my head and look at them until they were out of sight. I would repeat these words: 'The plane is going my way, but today is not my day.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Majorcene Occonor's new book reminds the reader that thoughts can come to mind that tempt the wrong choices, but all the power needs to be given to the right thoughts and ideas.
