MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Molly Finds Her Voice": a delightful tale of bravery and encouragement. "Molly Finds Her Voice" is the creation of published author Marjorie Sawyer, a loving mother and grandmother who served for thirty-two years in the education field.
Sawyer shares, "Molly is a five-year-old energetic but shy little girl. Molly is excited about going to school and making new friends. Once Molly gets to school, she is afraid to talk to her new friends and withdraws within herself. As much as she tried, Molly just couldn't seem to find her voice. Molly's teacher and her friends started an adventure to help Molly find her voice."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marjorie Sawyer's new book will open conversation for parents and guardians to help ease the minds of the little ones in their lives.
Sawyer presents a vibrant and thoughtful children's tale for the enjoyment of readers of any background.
