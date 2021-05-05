MEADVILLE, Pa., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Daddy Went to Jail and I'm Sad": a touching children's narrative. "My Daddy Went to Jail and I'm Sad" is the creation of published author, Mark A. Bowman, a loving father to four and health enthusiast.
Bowman shares, "My Daddy Went to Jail and I Am Sad is about unfortunate real-life instances that are hard to talk about with our children. Sometimes, we as parents are embarrassed to talk to our family and friends and especially our children when a parent makes a mistake in life and ends up in the judicial system. We need to be open with our children about these things and talk about things that are hard. This book is one of those ways to help in talking to our children. Proverbs 28:13 says, 'He who covers his sins will not prosper. But whoever confesses and forsakes them will have mercy.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark A. Bowman's new book is an emotional tale of how children and parents are affected by a parent's confinement.
Speaking from firsthand experience, Bowman invites parents or guardians in similar circumstances to discuss the difficult topics with their little ones in hopes of encouraging open communication within families.
View a synopsis of "My Daddy Went to Jail and I'm Sad" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "My Daddy Went to Jail and I'm Sad" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "My Daddy Went to Jail and I'm Sad", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
