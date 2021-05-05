MEADVILLE, Pa., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "3:16 Kind of Love": a potent testimony that puts the love of God at center stage. "3:16 Kind of Love" is the creation of published author Mark A. Smith, a Spirit-filled born-again Christian who has a background in law enforcement.
Smith shares, "John 3:16 is such a popular scripture. Most know it and can quote it easily. It starts with, 'For God so loved…' Do you believe that He loves you and wants a relationship with you? In 3:16 Kind of Love, you will learn how the Lord has revealed Himself to the writer of this book. God has shown 3:16 to be so important in these last days. Read how God has given this scripture to Mark and others in such divine ways. Also, read how the Spirit has led him and the Lord has shown him divine things that most would say is a coincidence.
"Yes, God loves you above and beyond measure. He wants you to have everlasting life with Him. That life starts now."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark A. Smith's new book is the work of a grateful heart that seeks to magnify God and expound on His undying love.
Recalling his personal experiences and various events in his life, the author points his readers to the one true source of genuine love—God Himself.
View a synopsis of "3:16 Kind of Love" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "3:16 Kind of Love" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "3:16 Kind of Love," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
