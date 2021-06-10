MEADVILLE, Pa., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Fighting for My Life: One Man's Battle to Find Faith and Hope": an emotional story of familial abuse. "Fighting for My Life: One Man's Battle to Find Faith and Hope" is the creation of published author Mark Britton, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who served in the United States Air Force prior to becoming a pastor in 2004.
Britton shares, "Fighting for My Life is the real-life story about one man's struggle to find faith and hope amid physical abuse, torture, and sexual abuse. It is about how discovering that God has always been there for him, even in the darkest episodes of his life, helped him overcome staggering obstacles so that he could step out of a period of total darkness and into God's magnificent light. It is a story of peace and forgiveness that I hope other people dealing with struggles could use to also move toward a healthier relationship with others and with God. It is a story of finding Jesus and developing a faith that helps me serve and love others as they go through times of difficulty."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Britton's new book is a gripping retelling of the author's life.
Britton writes with a powerful strength of faith in hopes of inspiring others who may have suffered similarly.
View a synopsis of "Fighting for My Life: One Man's Battle to Find Faith and Hope" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Fighting for My Life: One Man's Battle to Find Faith and Hope" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Fighting for My Life: One Man's Battle to Find Faith and Hope," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
