MEADVILLE, Pa., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Blind Faith": a touching narrative about how a boy's faith grew and sustained him through the extraordinary challenges of growing up without sight. "Blind Faith" is the creation of published author Mark Dowdy with Michelle Dowdy. Mark has more than thirty years of experience in the music industry as an engineer, producer, musician, artist, and is the founder of Worship 360.
Mark Dowdy with Michelle Dowdy shares, "Blind Faith is the story of a boy who didn't need to see to believe. Mark Dowdy was born blind, with only light perception and a vague sense of shape to form his concept of the environment around him. Music was his friend from the beginning, helping him to bridge the gap between his clouded perception and the sighted world. In Blind Faith, you will read about a boy who knew the heartache of thirteen failed eye operations by age ten, as well as the thrill of performing his music before thousands at the same time. At age fifteen, Mark became the first blind Eagle Scout in the state of Georgia while simultaneously watching his friends getting their driver's licenses and coming to the realization that he would never be able to drive a car. Then at age thirty-seven came the prayer that changed everything and a surgery that would give him a chance to see the world as never before. Would this surgery be different? Would Mark get the opportunity to see his wife and small children and the world around him with greater clarity? Read Mark Dowdy's inspiring journey from believing to seeing—and trusting God with his past, present, and future."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Dowdy with Michelle Dowdy's new book is an extraordinary life story that celebrates the grace of God illuminating a man's life despite challenges, and hardships, giving him hope for the future. This is an amazing story worth telling.
View a synopsis of "Blind Faith" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Blind Faith" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Blind Faith," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing