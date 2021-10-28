MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Stand Up: (Featuring Mel's Speeches on Peace)": an assortment of comical tales and one-liners. "Stand Up: (Featuring Mel's Speeches on Peace)" is the creation of published author Mark E. Lyons, the executive writer for the Christian Crusaders/MEL Theatrical Group, a songwriter, an award-winning poet, and an American author.
Lyons shares, "Stand Up is a genius at work again! Here, Mark E. Lyons's gift for writing amazes me, even more in this magnificent piece of work. Taking boredom by the horns and putting it in the back seat and letting laughter rule how much time we spend with our heads buried in the sand or starting out on a gloomy Monday wearing a frown or facing each early morning as if we just bit into a lemon. Well, my friend, Mark E. Lyons has arranged a variety of one-liners, jokes, and outrageously funny stories you will ever read. A piece of work so desperately needed in such an unfriendly world—ideal for teens, high school students, moms, and dads. So loosen up, sit back, and enjoy a great medicine for an aching soul. Comedy at its finest—live, love, and laugh, laugh, laugh! In his newest addition to the family, Stand Up by Mark E. Lyons."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark E. Lyons's new book is an amusing arrangement of humorous tales.
The author presents a collection of hilarious passages in hopes of inspiring joy in the reader's life.
