"Ivey Charm" from Christian Faith Publishing author Mark Ivey Jr. is an imaginative narrative that combines personal experiences and a creative spirit to spin a tale of adventure.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Ivey Charm": an engaging coming-of-age story with heart. "Ivey Charm" is the creation of published author Mark Ivey Jr., a loving son and brother who was born in Pennsylvania and later moved to North Carolina.
Ivey shares, "Come take an adventure with Mark Ivey—a preteen boy who's the new kid on the block, moving into a new house in Selma, North Carolina.
"See how his world turns upside down when he discovers that his deceased father left him the throne of Iveylantis—a kingdom built in Mark's image and his personal likings and where the citizens represent his character traits and personality. Watch the battle unfold when Joker Ivey, an evil court jester who longs to take the throne for himself, tries to destroy Mark along the way. With new friends like Jazmine White and Duke Jordan, see how Mark learns his new power and fights for his father's throne to claim for himself.
"Will Mark come out a king, or will Joker Ivey have Iveylantis at his feet?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Ivey Jr.'s new book will draw laughs and tears as readers explore how one young man comes to terms with the loss of a beloved father.
Ivey balances personal experience with creative license to present readers with a fun fantasy tale.
