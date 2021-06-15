MEADVILLE, Pa., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bear Hunting with Chihuahuas: Caza de osos con Chihuahuas": an amusing take on the classic David and Goliath story. "Bear Hunting with Chihuahuas: Caza de osos con Chihuahuas" is the creation of published author, Mark Jensen, a loving father, adventurous spirit, passionate creator, and USAR veteran.
Bear Hunting written by Mark Jensen is reminiscent of the David and Goliath story found in the Bible. The little guy taking on the big bully, working together to solve a problem, growing up, and other life lessons are uniquely illustrated in this children's book. Written to be read and animated by the parent, older children will also enjoy reading this story.
The story begins with a found pile of lost Chihuahua puppies. As the puppies grow and learn their way in the world, a bully bear enters the scene. The Chihuahuas and owners gather together to talk about the bully and how to overcome this problem. Working together, they form a plan to rid themselves of this bully. The plan is set into motion, and the problem is solved.
This will be a very fun read that I am sure your children will ask for nightly. The subtle life lessons learned from reading this book will carry on in the imagination of your child. A great read I am sure you will enjoy regardless of your age. Bullies beware!
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Jensen's new book is an entertaining narrative for children that encourages even the smallest among us to stand up for themselves.
With an engaging story and colorful imagery, readers of any age will appreciate this bilingual offering to children's literature.
View a synopsis of "Bear Hunting with Chihuahuas: Caza de osos con Chihuahuas" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Bear Hunting with Chihuahuas: Caza de osos con Chihuahuas" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Bear Hunting with Chihuahuas: Caza de osos con Chihuahuas", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing