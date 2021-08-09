MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Danny & Annie and the Christmas Tree": a heartfelt fantasy of what it would be like if one could go back and live life all over again. "Danny & Annie and the Christmas Tree" is the creation of published author Mark Lanham.
Lanham shares, "The story of Danny and Annie takes place on Christmas morning in their living room. They are in their final year, celebrating their final Christmas in the closing hours of their final day on earth. As they commemorate this very last Christmas morn, Annie makes a wish to live their lives all over again. The wish is granted but not in a way foreseen by either of them. Their adventure begins at the ages they were when they first met in early childhood and ends with them having spent a lifetime together in marriage. Along the way, Danny and Annie face trials and tribulations, both new and old.
"This story is about how new beginnings can have old endings and how old endings can have new beginnings.
"Some of the characters Danny and Annie encounter during their perilous journey show themselves, at times, to be treacherous and dangerous. Other characters show themselves to be open and honest with their most common trait being a timely response to a desperate need.
"The overriding theme is Danny and Annie's journey together, culminating in an encounter with the Grantor of wishes and prayers. This story hopes to reveal the crucial balance between grace and obedience during our walk of life in faith."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Lanham's new book is a compelling tale of Christmas wishes and the choices that lead to one's ultimate end.
Lanham's creative mind is on display within the pages of this faith-based adventure. Readers will be invested from the start to find out what will become of Danny and Annie on this fateful Christmas morning.
Consumers can purchase "Danny & Annie and the Christmas Tree" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Danny & Annie and the Christmas Tree," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
