MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Weather or Not, God is in Control": a unique exploration of scripture. "Weather or Not, God is in Control" is the creation of published author Mark McLaughlin.
McLaughlin shares, "Weather or Not, God is in Control, is a book like no other that you have ever read.
"Weather or Not, draws you in to the weather and natural phenomenon with scientific descriptions of what causes natural disasters and then uses various biblical stories of how Jesus, His disciples and followers, even the apostle Paul and Old Testament prophets like Elijah and Elisha were affected by weather.
"Weather or Not, shows us how even though we see or endure chaos of events, God is still in control.
"Grab some coffee or tea, sit back and enjoy reading. Pray to see how God will work and show you His sovereignty, His love and protection."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark McLaughlin's new book examines acts of God found within the Bible.
McLaughlin's careful study offers readers an intriguing new view of familiar, beloved biblical stories.
Consumers can purchase "Weather or Not, God is in Control" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Weather or Not, God is in Control," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing